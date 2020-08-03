AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new patients are ages 50, 55 and 77, all recovering at home, and people ages 23, 30, 30 and 72 for whom the department has no further information, a news release said. They raise the county’s total to 222 cases.
In a related development, a member of the Eastside High School boys basketball team has been confirmed as a COVID-19 case, the DeKalb Eastern school district announced on its new app.
School district Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens said everyone affected is self-quarantining for 14 days, including the head coach and an assistant coach.
Stephens said the team had been playing 5-on-5 intrasquad games last week. A positive COVID-19 test for one player was returned after practice ended Thursday.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 220 patients is 41. Only 43 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years.
The cases are the first reported in August. The county recorded one case in March, 20 in April, 18 in May, 120 in June and 46 in July.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 22 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of two since Friday’s report, with eight admitted to intensive care units.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19, with none since June 22.
“Masks are helpful in this pandemic. Please follow Gov. Holcomb’s executive order requiring face masks in public settings. Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
Positivity rate rises
Indiana's new COVID-19 case count dropped as the state processed fewer tests over the weekend, but the percentage of those tests coming back positive was higher than previous days.
Despite the drop in raw numbers, Monday's positivity rate was a little higher than the couple days before it.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health's Monday daily report, Indiana logged 576 new cases of COVID-19. But, that result came on just over 8,900 total tests — including 6,439 being tested for the first time — for a higher-than-recent positivity rate of 6.43%.
That followed 735 new cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 5.52%.
That's the highest positivity rate over the last five days, since the state began releasing total testing numbers and not just unique tests.
The numbers overall were down significantly compared to last week, which is typical as the state usually has the lowest reported figures on Mondays due to a slowdown in testing over the weekend.
After increasing COVID-19 activity throughout July, new cases began to level off as the state entered August. Whether this leveling continues or the state turns the corner and heads toward some improving numbers is yet to be seen.
Still, most Indiana schools are opening for classes this month, which may lead to an increased focus on testing and tracing as districts take an aggressive stance to keep COVID-19 out of their classrooms.
Over Sunday and Monday, Indiana recorded nine total deaths, breaking a streak of four days of double-digit deaths out of the previous five.
Locally, Noble County saw a spurt of new cases while other counties remain quiet.
Noble County added 13 cases over Sunday and Monday, followed by Steuben County adding five and LaGrange County increasing by three.
Steuben County has now hit 200 cases all-time, according to Monday's report. The Steuben County Health Department reports the tally at 201.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area.
