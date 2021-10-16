Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, C.R. 427, Waterloo, work session to discuss upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks Master Plan public findings, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St. The purpose of the meeting is to present the Parks Department’s Master Plan findings conducted by PROS Consulting Inc.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, C.R. 427, Waterloo. The public is invited to attend virtually at https://vimeo.com/event/39207. The agenda includes: Perseverance Plan update; Drug Free DeKalb County grant; and 2022 budget adoption. A closed executive session to discuss personnel and safety will take place immediately after the regular meeting.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, work session, Alan C. Middleton Administration Center, 900 E. Warfield St.
