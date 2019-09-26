AUBURN — For Jesse Pranger, 13, of Corunna, “a lot of hard work paid off tonight,” he said Wednesday.
Pranger had just walked out of the Show Barn leading his grand champion market steer in the 4-H Beef Show at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
Pranger became a first-time winner with his 1,310-pound “Maintainer” steer, a crossbred with a Maine Anjou. He had been raising the steer for more than a year.
“There’s nothing that’s quite like the competition of a county fair,” beef judge judge Emily Griffiths of Kendallville told a large crowd inside the Show Barn at the fairgrounds.
Griffiths called showing beef cattle “very much a sport of opinion,” and she had a strong feeling about Pranger’s steer.
Surveying the seven finalist steers, Griffiths said, “There’s one out here that hit me pretty hard when he came in, and I still like him awfully well,” before slapping Pranger’s steer on the hip to indicate her choice.
She chose Evan Policinski’s steer as the reserve grand champion. Policinski also exhibited the grand champion prospect steer and won the title of intermediate showmanship champion.
Charlotte Albaugh’s champion Maine Anjou steer placed third overall, and Kaitlyn Blair’s steer took fourth place overall.
In the premier showmanship competition, Griffiths awarded the prize to Kalyn Heffley, 16, a junior at DeKalb High School and eight-year 4-H member.
Senior showmanship winner Chloe Taylor also showed the grand champion breeding heifer. Reese Williams won the junior showmanship award.
Heffley gave the credit for her premier title to her 17-month-old heifer, Gertrude, her teammate in the show ring.
“She’s basically a big factor in my success. I can’t really say that much about me,” Heffley said afterward. “When I’m out there, she just walks right into what she’s supposed to do. It kind of helped me a lot, so I didn’t have to mess around with her, and it really helped me keep my eye contact with the judge.”
Heffley said she was happy with Wednesday’s behavior by Gertrude, who’s “actually really sassy.”
She added, “I stayed calm, which really helped her stay calm. We kind of worked as a team with each other to be able to win this.”
Earlier this year, Heffley showed Gertrude at Beef Congress and the Indiana State Fair, finishing in the top of her class at both shows.
Heffley said after her 4-H days, she hopes to study veterinary medicine, ideally at Oklahoma State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.