When does co-parenting end?
I am assuming there are some co-parents who are counting the days for their co-parenting with their ex to be over. Remember, the timeline for co-parenting is the age of the youngest child, to the age of 18. That being said, that is not when co-parenting ends.
For those with seniors, graduation is over now, so why can’t you just be finished with this co-parenting thing, right?
Here is the co-parenting reality. Graduation is what I consider, reaching a milestone in your co-parenting. Co-parenting together and getting a child through high school graduation is only one of the many milestones for co-parenting though.
The next milestone may be the child attending and graduating college. Now, if your child will be attending college, there are probably conversations that need to happen regarding all that is required of parents, as well as expenses, transportation to and from, and will your child be required to work during college to help with the financial obligations, just to name a few topics.
All of that now means you will be co-parenting to meet the next milestone ... college graduation. What about engagements, weddings, grandchildren and birthdays?
If while during your co-parenting of getting your child to the big milestone of high school graduation was done without high conflict, then chances are that meeting the next milestone for your child may happen the same way.
If your co-parenting relationship was high conflict, tense, stressful and full of anger and emotion, it is possible that you could be excluded from these next upcoming milestones in your child’s life. Either way, co-parents will need to have conversations about all of the above and then some.
Reaching the milestone in your co-parenting of getting your child to and through graduation is really all about rearing them and preparing them for the next milestone in their life. Co-parenting beyond high school graduation is more about co-parents encouraging, motivating, and inspiring their children to reach academic and personal goals that they have for their futures. You should really want to do that without tension, stress and upset on the child. Again, for all of that, co-parenting never ends.
Because co-parenting never really ends, the importance of using the formula parts and applying tools to co-parenting never ends either, because being a respectful and responsible co-parent is still the goal. That never changes.
I hope you all have a great week.
