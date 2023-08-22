BUTLER — A proposed student activity center at Eastside Junior-Senior High School moved a couple of steps forward Monday.
The DeKalb Eastern school board voted to move forward with design development drawings — with revisions — as well as steps to procure financing for the estimated $12.7 million project.
If approved, the proposed 30,000-square-foot facility would be attached to the northeast corner of the existing school, just north of the main gym and just beyond the outfield fence of the baseball field.
Jeff Qualkinbush, a partner with Barnes & Thornburg, said the project would be paid for with a combination of general obligation and first mortgage bonds while keeping the district’s tax rate at its present level.
The general obligation bonds would be financed over a two-year period, with the first payment due in June 2024. The first mortgage bonds would be financed up to 20 years, but would likely be paid off sooner.
By moving forward, the district would be in position to sell the bonds no later than Nov. 15 in order to achieve lower rates and greater interest from potential buyers.
The board voted 6-1 on four resolutions related to the bonds, with member Craig Davis casting the only no vote.
By a 6-1 vote, with Davis also voting against, the board asked architect Barton Coe Vilamaa to include a third indoor walking/running lane while also adding mezzanine storage.
The activity center would have two areas on an artificial surface that could be used for batting cages, band and other activities, with a wooden floor in between with basketball and volleyball courts.
All physical education classes would be housed in either the main gym or the activity center. The weight room would also be relocated to the activity center.
The existing weight room would be transformed into a practice area for cheerleaders and equipped with a rubberized floor surface.
The current drawings show two running/walking lanes, but Davis felt the facility needed more lanes to accommodate kids doing different workouts for track. He also didn’t see the need for bleachers.
“If this is practice space, why do we need bleachers for 270 people if we’re not hosting anything?” he asked.
Board president Leon Steury and Superintendent Shane Conwell said there is a likelihood of hosting matches, games or tournaments, especially if multiple teams are playing at home the same night.
The board previously asked that the drawings be revised to replace two proposed classrooms with locker rooms.
Board member Richard Musser made a motion to add a third lane as well as mezzanine storage.
“You can never have enough storage,” he said. Bleachers could be eliminated for now and added later. “If we’re short on money, I’d rather do stuff that we can’t change.
“If we need to leave out bleachers for now and we need to leave out a batting cage or two for now, as long as the building is designed to hold them and put stuff in, we do that in a year or two.
“Is that ideal? No, but at least we would have a building that is what we want and need,” Musser said. “I’m sitting here trying to think about the Thunderdome and all of the mistakes that were made with that building.”
Kelly Brown seconded the motion.
Davis said he wants to ensure that extra-curricular groups — marching band, cheerleaders, color guard and others — have the same opportunities to use the space as athletics.
“How often would the band be able to use this space?” Davis asked. “We’re focusing so much on athletics. I want to make sure they’re not going to be pushed to the side.
“If we’re going to go forward, it has to be something that benefits them as well,” he said.
“Why do we need four lanes when two will do the same thing?” board member Phil Carpenter asked.
“When you have over 50 kids trying to run, at least when you have those many lanes, at least you can split things up,” Davis said.
“We want to try to get practice out of the old gym, am I correct?” board member Sherri Strock asked.
“That would be great,” softball coach Brennen Kitchen responded. “There’s not much space there to practice softball.”
“Personally, I don’t feel you have enough track people for four lanes,” Steury said.
“I think they had over 60 kids last year, and that’s not including junior high,” Davis responded. “How are we going to grow our track programs if we don’t have the stuff for them to succeed and be the best they can be.”
Musser emphasized the need to use the old Butler High School gym. “I would personally be disappointed if we didn’t somehow use the old gym,” he said. “We’ve pumped almost a million bucks into that baby. We need to get some use out of it.
“I know nobody wants to, but somebody would probably be thrilled to have that much room to go there.”
There was a brief discussion of creating three narrower lanes in the activity center that would fit within the current space for two lanes. Track and cross country coach Trisha Hill was asked for input.
“Two lanes is not feasible when you have 50 kids” trying to train in multiple events within allotted practice time. “Three (lanes) would be great, but narrower lanes does nothing.”
When track practices begin in February, kids either run in the hallways or outside, she said.
Barton Coe Vilamaa vice president Brian Bohlender said additional lanes would expand the building’s footprint — one additional lane would extend the building’s footprint and cost an estimated $186,000. He said he would look for ways to keep the cost the same.
