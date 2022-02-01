AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library is adjusting its hours due to the impending winter storm.
Eckhart Public Library’s Main Library will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on today (Feb. 2). The library campus will be closed starting at noon on today and remain closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
If the City of Auburn or DeKalb County determines that travel restrictions are in place, these hours will be adjusted accordingly.
“We are concerned about the safety of our patrons and staff when hazardous conditions arise,” said marketing and community engagement manager Jamie Long. “Even when we run into things like winter storms, we are committed to serving our community in other ways.”
Previously recorded virtual programming will be shared on the library’s YouTube Channel and social media. Additionally, the library’s digital services will continue to be available 24 hours a day, even when the library’s physical facilities are closed.
The library offers services to Libby, Hoopa, Kanopy, Flipster, and others that offer downloadable eBooks, eAudiobooks, comic books, magazines as well as streamable music, television shows, and films. These services can be accessed through their websites or on apps, available on various app stores. To learn more about these services, please visit epl.lib.in.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.