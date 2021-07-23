AUBURN — Online bidding is underway as the Eckhart Public Library looks to liquidate some of its excess furniture, antiques, art work, vintage toys and more.
The Friends of the Eckhart Public Library has partnered with the Reppert Auction School to conduct the online and in person benefit auction. All proceeds from the sale will benefit The Friends of the Eckhart Public Library.
Other items in the sale include lighting, a large collection of folding chairs and American Girl dolls.
The auction at Kruse Plaza will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31. The auction, in collaboration with The Friends of Eckhart Public Library and Worldwide Auctioneers, will give Reppert Auction School Class 259 students the opportunity to launch their careers in auctioneering while helping to raise money for the library.
The Friends of Eckhart Public Library Inc. is a non-profit organization which supports programs and growth of the library.
“During the Eckhart Public Library’s restoration, staff and board members did an outstanding job incorporating the library’s history as well as preparing for the future needs of our patrons,” said Andrea Kern, board president of the Friends of Eckhart Library. “In an effort to raise funds for the library, the Friends are excited to offer a wide range of items — from historic pieces to vintage toys — that have been donated to our organization.”
As an integral part of the Auburn community, the library provides community members with public spaces to learn, browse resources, read and more.
“Eckhart Public Library has a long-standing relationship with our community,” said Jamie Long, programming and outreach manager at Eckhart Public Library. “The community’s support and connection to the library is at the heart of our service, and we are very excited to be able to share physical pieces of the library and its history with those that have held it near to them all these years. We are so grateful for the Friends for spearheading this auction to support our services and programming.”
Not only will it be raising funds for the Eckhart Public Library, but this auction will be conducted by Worldwide Auctioneers in conjunction with the new Reppert School Of Auctioneering students as they begin their careers in auctioneering.
“Our Reppert Auction School graduates are thrilled to be able to give back to Auburn in such a meaningful way as raising funds that we know the Eckhart Public Library will put back into our community through education, resources, and more,” John Kruse, principal and auctioneer at Worldwide Auctioneers, said.
The Friends of Eckhart Public Library Benefit Auction is scheduled as an in-person event with online viewing options on July 31, at Kruse Plaza in Auburn. Details on the full schedule and bidder registration are available at worldwideauctioneers.com/library-auction or by calling 925-6789, with bidding options available to accommodate all comfort levels; both live in-person or online via Live Auctioneers.
To learn more about the auction, visit https://worldwideauctioneers.com/library-auction/.
