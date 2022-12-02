AUBURN — DeKalb High School New Tech Media Lit students will perform in roles of more than than 30 influential people of DeKalb County Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
The “wax-figure” actors will come to life and share their original stories and knowledge of the county’s history in an original production, “Cedar Creek Anthology.”
The public is invited to walk through the museum’s galleries and see the actors celebrate and remember some of DeKalb County’s past citizens.
“This is a chance to see some of the area’s lesser-known historical figures and really learn about the wonderful history of this region in a way you can’t get anywhere else,” said Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Education and Programs Manager Elyse Faulkner.
Visitors will encounter characters such as professional baseball player Rollie Zeider, along with his insane brother Oscar; Will Cuppy, American humorist and author; Francis Thomson, survivor of the Bataan Death March; E.L. Cord, Charles Eckhart, Wade Morton, John Zimmerman, Gordon Buehrig, August and Fred Duesenberg, Cornelius Van Ranst, and Alan Leamy of automobile fame; Sabrina (Sarah) Learned Aldrich, a young girl who became lost in Tamarack Swamp; Don Lash, Olympian; John Dillinger, American gangster; Jane Brooks Hine, an Indiana bird woman; Bonnell Souder and Lida Leasure, former doctors; and many others.
Ring the bell and listen as they come to life and tell their stories.
“The kids have worked hard. We would love for them to have a number of guests wandering through the museum to listen to their stories,” said New Tech Media Lit teacher Cynthia Boyd.
Admission is free with a ticket. Tickets will be available beginning on Friday, Dec. 2, and may be picked up at the DeKalb High School main office, 9th Street Brew Coffee House, Wible Realty, Eckhart Public Library, and Willennar Genealogy Center or by calling Cindy Boyd or Briana Schrock at DeKalb High School at 920-1012, ext. 2187.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.