Cade Speer shares tidbits from August Duesenberg’s life while standing in front of a 1927 Duesenberg at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum during last year’s performance of “Cedar Creek Anthology.” DeKalb High School New Tech Media Lit students will bring to life more than 30 influential people of DeKalb County in this year’s performances Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10.