AUBURN — While much has changed in his firefighting career, Auburn Fire Chief Mike VanZile said some things will never change.
It takes people who are willing to serve; sometimes at the expense of time with their families.
On May 31, however, VanZile will serve in a different capacity when he retires as chief of the department. He will have spent 30 years with Auburn’s department, including serving as fire chief the past 18 years.
He won’t completely step away from the emergency service, however. He will become deputy director of DeKalb County Homeland Security, working closely with director Jason Meek.
“It’s not an easy decision by any means,” VanZile said. “You get to a certain point in any career that you just you just kind of know it’s time.
“One of the things that I think is exciting for the fire department is when they get a new boss and new staff and growth opportunities,” he said. “I’m not saying I’m stagnant by any means. I never have been; I never wanted to be but also never wanted to be the guy that stayed too long.
“I think a lot of people can relate to that where a boss really stays too long, not realizing it and a little bit till it’s too late. I don’t want to be that guy.
“I’m excited for the fire department’s future. It’s bright. There’s going to be a lot of great things happen, and maybe some things that I maybe have started and not going to be able to finish but I’m good with that. I just don’t want to stay too long.
“I won’t do that to the fire department because I love it too much. That was my driving decision to retire.”
It helped that 30, 40 and 60 are all nice, round numbers.
VanZile turns 60 this summer. He will leave with 30 years of service in Auburn, and including his 10 years with Butler’s department, he will have spent 40 years in the fire service.
His interest in the fire service was natural. VanZile’s father Gary was a 20-year volunteer firefighter in Butler. “My heroes were volunteer firefighters,” the younger VanZile said.
He can remember — with his mother’s permission — pedaling his bike to watch his dad and fellow firefighters battle whatever fire was happening.
“Those guys were heroes to me,” he explained. “You just see these guys walking out of these house fires with no air, no SCBAs, no radios, (wearing) hip boots, plastic helmets, a plastic coat or rubber coat … just the grit and toughness of these guys.
“That’s what I wanted to be, and my dad was one of those guys.”
Being the child or spouse of a firefighter comes with inherent sacrifices.
You never know when the tones are going to sound for a call. It could come during a ballgame, at a school event, at Thanskgiving or Christmas dinner or a 3 o’clock in the morning in the dead of winter.
“We were headed for family vacation somewhere. My sister and I were in the back, mom and dad in the front. We headed out west of Butler to go somewhere, I don’t remember where. Well, my dad saw a column of black smoke as we left the edge of town to the north.
“He pulls over and stops. My mom never said a word. And we’re like, what’s going on? My dad said, ‘I want to see what this is,’” VanZile remembers. “That’s how I grew up. My dad was willing to put off our family vacation maybe for just a few short hours. He wanted to make sure he wasn’t gonna miss a fire call.
“He was there to serve. That’s how I grew up. That’s what’s led me to serve.”
Like his mom for his dad, for VanZile, his wife Candy and their two sons have always provided a great support system for him.
When asked what he will miss most, the chief said it will be his fellow firefighters.
“It’s going to be the people,” he said. “Everybody hears about the fire department family, but until you’ve lived it, you don’t really know how that’s true.”
All but four of the department’s firefighters are ones VanZile has hired. That makes for a special bond.
“I’m just going to miss that family that I’ve had for a long time. It’s hard to talk about because it makes me emotional.
“No matter if somebody talks about their mom or dad or their kids, they’re going to get teared up,” he said. “Well, I’m that same way when I talked about the firefighters. Great people are working here ... I’m going to miss that more than anything.
“I’m not going to go away and they know that I’m gonna pop in and hopefully (they will) offer me a free cup of coffee.”
Emergency responders need to be at their best because the people they serve are at their worst, whether it’s a fire, traffic accident, medical issue or some other situation.
“You’re there to help,” VanZile said. “It’s tough because our job is to go to somebody who’s having a bad day. We go see people who are having bad days.
“Now, not everything’s a good outcome, right? It’s not in our hands, but most of them are pretty good outcomes.”
Regardless of the community for which he served, VanZile said Auburn and Butler residents and businesses have always been there.
“That was one thing I had certainly been blessed with. In my whole career as a firefighter, local businesses and citizens, always 100% supportive of myself and the fire department to this day.
“It’s a blessing that a lot of people don’t realize. People just drop off food just to say thanks. It’s that feeling that we’re just supported by the community.”
Technology has changed dramatically in the fire service. It’s not limited to the gear worn by firefighters. Nearly every task they perform has been aided by innovations.
Computers and access to information are a big part of that, as well as every firefighter now carries a radio.
Extricating someone from the wreckage of a vehicle used to require carrying special tools and plugging them into a portable power unit that required a pull start.
Now, extrication tools are battery-powered. Firefighters can grab them from a truck-mounted charging unit and immediately go to work.
At the end of the day however, no matter much technology changes or helps make the task easier, one thing will never change.
“I don’t care how much technology you’ve got in your hand, it still takes hardworking men and women to fight a fire, to go to a car accident, to go to a medical emergency,” VanZile said.
“It takes grit. It takes courage. Hard work gets the job done. Not so much the technology side, and that’s never going to change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.