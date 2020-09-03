AUBURN — An Auburn man died when his motorcycle collided with a tree Wednesday at 8 p.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Nathan L. Chaney, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the 5000 block of C.R. 23, south of Auburn, police said.
He was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on a 2007 Suzuki GSX motorcycle, police said. He crossed back into the northbound lanes before entering a series of S curves. He failed to negotiate the curves and lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned and collided with a tree. He and the motorcycle came to rest on the east side of the northbound lane.
Indiana State Police, the Auburn Fire Department, Parkview EMS and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office assisted county police.
