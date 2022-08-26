GARRETT — Charleston Metal Products, along with their employees, customers and vendors, held its 4th annual golf outing in support of the United Way of DeKalb County on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Garrett Country Club.
The event raised $4,595 for the United Way of DeKalb County. The team of Peter Kempf VI, Peter Kempf V, Jeff Kempf and Bill Hohler took home first place honors with a score of 52. Second place, with a score of 54, was the team of Chris Kolmerten, Nate Kolmerten, Kevin Kolmerten and Adam Irmscher.
Contest hole winners included John Moore with the longest drive, Mike Walton with the closest to the pin, and Brandon Rentfrow with the longest putt honors.
Thank you to all of the sponsors who made this event a success: Antibus Scales and Systems Inc., Auburn Moose Lodge, Best Deal Auto Sales, Brian’s Automotive, Business Impressions Inc., Cintas, Classic City Automotive, Curtis Wright Metal Improvement, Custom Coating, DeKalb Metal Finishing Inc., Dunham’s Sports of Auburn, Fritz Grieser, Garrett Country Club, Joyce Conrad, Kyocera SGS Precision Tools Inc., Lockwood Welding, Martin Supply, M W Metals, Nucor Cold Finish, PHP Employee Benefits, Rod Evans, Tawas Plating Company, TruPay, United Way of DeKalb County, Vickie Burns, Walmart Distribution Center, Wieland Chase and the YMCA of DeKalb County.
