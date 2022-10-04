AUBURN — DeKalb County public libraries will present a community event featuring nationally acclaimed President Theodore Roosevelt impersonator Joe Wiegand on Wednesday at the James Cultural Plaza beginning at 4:30 pm. While in town, Wiegand will also visit some local schools.
“Working with the libraries in DeKalb County on collaborative programming has been a goal of mine since coming to the community and began as the director of the Garrett Public Library,” said Nick Stephan, executive director of the Garrett Public Library. “Most especially when the programming involves a historic character like President Roosevelt who believed in the power of exploration — something everyone can have through reading books checked out from their local library branch.”
Wiegand will be present as President Roosevelt, mingling with the crowd, taking photos and addressing questions in a one-on-one basis with a formal presentation at 6 p.m.
All libraries — Butler, Eckhart, Garrett and Waterloo — will be on hand to answer questions as well as have books and materials about the president available to check out during the event.
“The Waterloo Library is thrilled to partner with The James Foundation and other DeKalb County libraries to be able to offer this opportunity to our community,” said Lilliah Grote, director of the Waterloo-Grant Township Public Library.
“I believe this will be a memorable and enlightening event for all that attend.”
“This gathering of the talents from our local library teams is going to be so fun for the community. We are excited to share our collection, passion for learning through reading, as well as meet more people while having a really great time,” said Katie Mullins, executive director of the Eckhart Public Library.
Boy Scout Troop 169 will be on hand providing free hot dogs, chips, and drinks to those attending. Roosevelt served as a troop committeeman for his local Boy Scout Troop 39 and was the first commissioner of the Nassau County Council, often entertaining Boy and Girl Scout troops at the White House.
“Working with the libraries on this project has been exciting and I hope that the community really shows up to take advantage of this great opportunity to see the presentation, but also interact with someone who has made his career out of acting, theater, and production of a one-man show. I am sure it did not come easy. I am looking forward to learning more,” said Sarah Dempsey, director of the Butler Public Library.
Each library will create its own special in-house display dedicated to the 26th president. The public is encouraged to stop by to learn more about the work Roosevelt did for the National Parks system, his involvement in the Panama Canal, how he won a Nobel Peace Prize more.
Those attending should bring their own chairs and blankets. This is an outdoor venue and the event will be weather permitting. Questions may be directed to Kendra Klink, executive director of The James Foundation, at kklink@thejamesfoundation.org.
