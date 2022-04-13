WATERLOO — Plans are in the works to develop Veterans Park in Waterloo, located off of Center Street on the town’s south side.
Town Manager Pam Howard briefly outlined the plans during Tuesday night’s Waterloo Town Council meeting.
Veterans Park currently features a short walking path around a pond along with a covered picnic shelter. Plans are in the works to develop the land further with the first phase of the project having an estimated cost of $317,000.
Phase 1 of the project includes an 8-foot veterans memorial, which is being designed by Kammerer Dynamics Inc., in Kendallville, benches representing the five branches of the military and a parking lot.
The town will be hosting a kick off campaign to raise money for Phase 1 on May 14 at the park. The kick off celebration will include a fishing tournament, band, food, bounce house and more.
Howard said additional information about the event will be released closer to the event.
During her town manager’s report, Howard also took the time to remind residents that off-road vehicles are prohibited within the town’s incorporated limits. She said since the passage of the county’s ORV ordinance there has been a few occurrences of ORVs in town. The town’s ordinance specifically restricts the use of ORVs in town.
Tuesday night’s meeting also featured several items under new business, including the hiring of a new attendant for the depot and approval of two new redevelopment commission members. Christina Damron will fill an open position at the historic depot. Rich Goodman and Savena King were appointed to the town’s redevelopment commission.
After the approval of $4,011 in new furniture from Bassett Office Furniture, the town’s office will be getting a small facelift. The council approved the purchase of three book shelves, a new reference table and desk panels that will allow the office staff better access to the public during regular business hours.
Clerk-Treasurer Renee Duszynski said the back panels on the desks are currently too high, not allowing for good access to the town’s employees.
“We don’t have a good visual connection with the customers,” she said.
Upon approving the new pieces of furniture, Town Council President Jess Jessup said a total office remodel is going to have to be put off for a while. The town hall moved to the former Farmers State Bank location in 2019. Since then, there has been talks about renovations to the building.
“This will allow us to take little steps at this point,” Jessup said.
Other issues included:
• Approval of $1,500 to be a part of a Countywide Strategic Vision, which will be completed by students from Ball State University. County, city, education and other DeKalb County leaders will meet with students from Ball State to begin work on a master plan for the county.
• The town continued its partnership with the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.
• Discussion on renovations to the town’s mausoleum at the Waterloo Cemetery, which is in need of roof repairs. The town has received one quote from Nester Construction of Corunna for $16,500. No decision was made on repairs.
