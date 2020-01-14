AUBURN — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has announced that the Indiana Sheriffs' Association again will be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing degrees in criminal justice studies.
Approximately 40 scholarships of $750 each will be awarded to qualifying students throughout the state.
The Indiana Sheriffs' Association Scholarship Fund was established for the purpose of receiving, investing and dispensing of funds to provide college scholarships to qualified students who are committed to pursuing education and careers in the law enforcement field.
To qualify for one of these scholarships, the applicant must be an Indiana resident, be a current member of the association or a dependent child or grandchild of a current member of the association, attend an Indiana college or university, major in a law enforcement field and enroll as a full-time student with at least 12 credit hours.
Applications needed to apply for the scholarships are available from high school counselors or the sheriff’s office. The scholarship application also may be downloaded from the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association website: indianasheriffs.org. The applications must be completed and received by the Indiana Sheriffs' Association on or before April 1.
