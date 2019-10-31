BUTLER — The Eastside High School class of 1969 celebrated its 50th anniversary class reunion Sept. 20-22 with 51 classmates present.
A gathering at an open-air pavilion at Pokagon State Park took place during the afternoon of Sept. 20. The same evening, a group of classmates attended the Eastside High School homecoming football game. Five of the original seven football players from the class of 1969 were in attendance. They were Gary Baird, Paul Culler, Dennis Keller, John Kochert and Jerry Simanton. Those unable to attend were Jim Ridge, due to health problems, and Ric Roberts, who is deceased. All seven were announced and recognized.
The Class of 1969 was the first class to graduate football players who had played four years of high school football, as the program was new to Eastside, beginning in 1965. The 1968-69 season also brought Eastside its first non-losing season with a record of four wins, four losses and one tie.
On Sept. 21, classmates met for breakfast at The Red Arrow near Pokagon State Park. During the afternoon that day, classmates met at the warming center in the park for the reunion’s main event. Music was provided by Royce White, with gag gifts given to each classmate in attendance. Entertainment was provided by Kathy Bloomfield Rounds and Jody Wilson Krchev. A meal was catered by Dutch Heritage of Spencerville. A class photo was set up and taken by Carl Yarger.
Classmates gathered for breakfast on Sept. 22 at the Potawatomi Inn buffet. Final goodbyes were said at the fly-in at the Potawatomi Inn beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.