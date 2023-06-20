School board meeting location changed
WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board will meet tonight at 6 p.m. in the commons at DeKalb Middle School, 3338 C.R. 427.
Those attending should enter through door 1. Livestreaming of the meeting will be available at https://vimeo.com/event/39207 to those who wish to view remotely.
The agenda includes consideration of a facilities recommendation. The meeting originally was scheduled to take place at Central Administration Office but is being moved to accommodate a larger crowd, the district stated.
