WATERLOO — Local law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the area of 4600 block of C.R. 22 Friday night in an effort to rescue two people stuck in a vehicle in a flooded area off road.
The vehicle was stuck in a flooded wooded area nearly a mile off the roadway with two patients inside, which were reported to be unconscious.
An individual who reported the incident said he was alerted that the individuals were stuck shortly before calling 911. Upon his arrival, he found the driver, Glenn Crawford, 28, and his passenger Eyon Reas, 29, both of Waterloo unconscious in the vehicle possibly suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning and severe hypothermia as the vehicle was halfway submerged in water and still running.
Several local good samaritans offered their UTVs to first responders to assist in rescuing the two subjects from the flooded wooded area. The terrain made it impossible for rescue vehicle to reach the patients.
The two individuals were conscious upon transport from the vehicle and transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.
Alcohol was believed to also be a factor. The incident remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene was the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Waterloo Marshall’s Department, Waterloo Fire Department, Butler Fire Department, Parkview EMS and Indiana Conservation officers.
