AUBURN — DeKalb County residents will have one last chance to weigh-in on a proposed ordinance which would establish a license fee for horse-drawn vehicles and horse-drawn trailers.
After passing the ordinance on first reading at its Aug. 8 meeting, the DeKalb County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the issue at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse.
The public hearing will give residents a chance to speak on the issue before the ordinance is voted on for second and third readings.
The ordinance defines a horse-drawn vehicle as: a buggy, carriage, dray or wagon designed or intended to use one or more horses as a motive of power. Horse-drawn vehicles and trailers do not include horse-drawn agricultural implements.
The commissioners began discussion on the issue early this summer after a concerned citizen spoke with Commissioners President Bill Hartman.
The citizen was concerned about the damage inflicted on the roadways from the horses’ shoes and the materials used for wagon wheels.
Currently, DeKalb County is the only county in northeast Indiana that doesn’t have a license fee for horse-drawn vehicles. Neighboring Steuben County passed its ordinance in 2018.
The ordinance sets a yearly license fee of $250 for the first horse-drawn vehicle and a $50 fee for each additional vehicle owned by each licensee. License fees will be collected March 1 through May 15 each year. The metallic license plates will have to be affixed to each vehicle or wagon.
The licensure fee for each horse-drawn trailer is $50 and shall also be collected during the same time frame.
The fees will be collected through the DeKalb County Auditor’s office.
In formulating its ordinance, the commission took it a step further, stressing the importance of safety for motorists and those operating and riding in the slow-moving vehicles.
All horse-drawn vehicles and trailers within the county will be required to have an operational and turned on flashing light, which is amber in color facing the front and red facing the rear. The light must also be mounted on the top of the horse-drawn vehicle or trailer.
With the passage of the ordinance, the DeKalb County license fee will be the highest in northeast Indiana. Neighboring counties Steuben, Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble all charge a $100 fee. Allen County charges a $55 fee.
Elkhart County Commissioners recently approved an update to its ordinance, raising its fees to $103 in 2023. The update to the ordinance included a 3% “escalator clause” over the next 10 years, raising the fee to $125 by 2033.
The DeKalb County ordinance also features penalties for those residents who don’t comply: $250 for the first offense and $500 for each subsequent offense for horse-drawn vehicles and $100 for each horse-drawn trailer.
If approved, the ordinance will be enforced by law enforcement officers within the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.