AUBURN — Parkview Physicians Group — Allergy, Asthma and Immunology is open in Auburn.
Dr. Diana Munoz-Mendoza, and nurse practitioner Heather Willison focus on diagnosing and treating the symptoms of allergies, respiratory conditions associated with asthma, and other immune-response issues.
“I enjoy working with patients of all ages, from the baby with eczema and food allergies to the adult with more complex disease such as severe asthma or immunodeficiencies,” said Munoz-Mendoza.
Allergies can arise at any time in a person’s life. Working with patients, the team investigates and addresses common allergies to foods, drugs, pet dander, insects, and other environmental factors such as molds, fungi, pollen, smoke and dust.
“During the first visit, we will do a comprehensive history and physical exam, and if necessary, conduct specialized diagnostic tests to determine if the symptoms are related to allergies,” Munoz-Mendoza explained.
“The most common allergy test is the skin prick test. We apply liquid extract on the skin of the back or arms that can elicit a reaction (small, raised bump). Sometimes, we request blood work instead of a skin prick test if the person is taking medications that can interfere with the results. Based on the evaluation, we will set up an individualized treatment plan and help answer any questions the patient has.”
One of her areas of special interest is food allergies.
“Adapting to a new food allergy diagnosis is challenging as it involves major changes in diet and lifestyle,” Munoz-Mendoza said. “I love working closely with families, teaching them the importance of avoidance and how to recognize food allergy signs and symptoms early on, and hopefully, helping them overcome this diagnosis.”
The PPG — Allergy, Asthma and Immunology team can also help determine the triggers that cause asthma attacks and provide treatment, medication and guidance to help control the disease. In addition, the clinic supports patients who have Primary Immunodeficiency Disease, an immune deficiency that results in recurring infections that are sometimes severe and difficult to cure.
Munoz-Mendoza earned her medical degree from the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon in Monterrey, Mexico, and completed a pediatric residency as well as an allergy and immunology fellowship with the same institution. She then completed a pediatric residency at Women’s and Children’s Hospital at New York State University in Buffalo, New York, and an allergy and immunology fellowship at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. She is a member of the American Board of Pediatrics and the American Board of Allergy and Immunology.
Willison earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree from Indiana University in Indianapolis. She went on to earn a Master of Science in nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She has worked in the clinical allergy and asthma field for more than 20 years.
The office is located at 1310 E. 7th St., Suite F, on the Parkview DeKalb Hospital campus.
