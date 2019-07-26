ASHLEY — The DeKalb County Indiana Genealogy Society’s annual banquet will take place Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Masonic Lodge, 223 W. Hobart St., Ashley.
A dinner of baked steak, pecan chicken, salad, almond green beans, roll, cheesy potatoes and homemade pie will be served at 6 p.m.
After dinner, storyteller Lou Ann Homan will present her original program, “Mary Shelley.” Her 55-minute, one-woman show brings to life Shelley, the author of “Frankenstein.” Members, guests and the public are welcome.
Meal reservations cost $12 per person and are due on or before Aug. 10. Mail checks and the names of those who will be attending to DeKalb County Indiana Genealogy Society, P.O. Box 6085, Auburn, IN 46706.
For more information, people may contact Roselyn Wells at 925-0384 or rozwells@mediacombb.net.
