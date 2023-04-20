Passenger complains
of pain following crash
AUBURN — A passenger complained of neck pain following a two-vehicle crash that occurred just after 11 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of 7th Street and Eckhart Avenue, Auburn Police reported.
Whitney B. Goeser, 27, of Auburn, complained of head and neck pain in the crash. She was taken to an area hospital by her husband, police said.
Goeser was a passenger in a 2016 Toyota RAV4, driven by Jacob Goeser, 30, also of Auburn.
Police said Gregory A. Hall, 39, of Auburn, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Corvette east on 7th Street approaching Eckhart Avenue, when he failed to see the Goeser vehicle, which was also driving east, had stopped in front of him. Goeser told police he was stopped for traffic at the intersection.
Police estimated total damage to be between $5,001-$10,000.
