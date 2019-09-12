AUBURN — A public dedication ceremony for an Indiana state historical marker commemorating author, satirist and literary critic William “Will” Cuppy will take place Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. at 407 S. Jackson St., Auburn, Cuppy’s boyhood home.
Parking is available along the side streets in the neighborhood.
The text for the state marker entitled, William Jacob Cuppy, 1884-1949, reads, “Humorist, author, and critic Will Cuppy was born here. He graduated from the University of Chicago, where he published his first book in 1910. He moved to New York City ca. 1914 and became a book reviewer at the New York Herald Tribune. He lived in isolation on Jones’ Island for eight years before gaining recognition with the publication of How to Be a Hermit in 1929. Cuppy satirized human fallibility through nature and history works, such as How to Become Extinct (1941) and The Decline and Fall of Practically Everybody (1950). He wrote eight books, close to 4,000 book reviews, and scientific articles infused with his unique dark humor for national publications like the Saturday Evening Post. He is buried in nearby Evergreen Cemetery.”
The public is invited to attend the dedication ceremony for this state historical marker that examines Cuppy’s literary contributions to the nation. The dedication of the new marker will cap off a week-long commemoration of Cuppy’s life, which begins Saturday, Sept. 14, with a presentation by Cuppy biographer and Ball State University professor of film Wes Gehring at the Eckhart Public Library. The library will have some of Cuppy’s items on display throughout the week. This is the fourth state historical marker to be installed in DeKalb County and the second in Auburn.
State historical markers commemorate significant individuals, organizations, places, and events in Indiana history. These markers help communities throughout the state promote, preserve, and present their history for the education and enjoyment of residents and tourists of all ages.
Other markers in DeKalb County include:
• the Spencerville Covered Bridge, installed in 1996;
• the Auburn Automobile Co., installed in 1992; and
• the Creek Chub Bait Co., Garrett, installed in 2017.
