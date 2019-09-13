BUTLER — The Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., will host a fall rummage sale Oct. 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct 5, from 9 a.m. to noon, which is bag day.
