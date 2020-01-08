AUBURN — DeKalb County officials made several appointments Monday at their first meetings of 2020.
DeKalb County Commissioners reappointed Barb Morrow and Steve Teders to four-year terms on the Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees. Teders is the superintendent of DeKalb Central Schools.
The DeKalb County Council:
• Reappointed Karen Ackerman of Auburn to the Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees for her third term of four years, the maximum allowed.
• Reappointed John Good and Rick Walters to the DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission board.
• Reappointed Cathy Bowen to a four-year term on the Butler Public Library Board of Trustees; and
• Appointed Kyle Branscum and Marcia Seevers to the county Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals.
The appointments of Branscum and Seevers required a waiver acknowledging that the board has only one Democratic member, instead of the required two.
County Assessor Sheila Stonebraker told the council that on Dec. 4 she called a potential nominee suggested by the county Democratic chairman, but she did ot receive any response.
County Council President Rick Ring had said he did not want to waive the party affiliation rule without an assurance that Democratic officials had been contacted and that no Democratic appointee was available.
