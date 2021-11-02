AUBURN — Punching out another man’s teeth during a bar fight earned a Garrett man one year of incarceration from Judge Monte Brown Monday.
Cameron Chester of the 300 block of West 5th Avenue, Garrett, pleaded guilty to battery, a Level 6 felony, and intimidation, a Class A misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
The battery charge originally was filed as a more serious Level 3 felony aggravated battery count but was amended as part of the plea agreement.
The court heard that video footage showed Chester walking into the Traxside bar in Garrett and striking another man, knocking out his teeth.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe said Chester clearly was the “antagonizing party.”
Chester also threatened to kill the police officers who arrested him, the court heard.
Blythe noted Chester’s criminal history includes seven misdemeanor convictions and one felony conviction. He also is facing a pending charge of attempted murder in Tennessee, Blythe added.
Describing circumstances that gave rise to the Tennessee case, Chester said a verbal altercation between himself and another man while on a boat on a river escalated into a scuffle and a fight, with the man striking Chester in the head three times and placing him in a headlock. Chester and another person then pushed the man off the boat, the court heard.
Brown assured Chester of the assumption that he is innocent until proven guilty and has not been convicted of anything in that case.
Chester told the court that he operates a successful business and is financially responsible for his four dependent children. Chester said he is actively in recovery and asked Brown “for a chance.”
“I stand before you a changed man,” he added.
Brown noted that Chester has a history of committing acts of resistance and violence.
“Until very recently, there doesn’t appear to have been much change with you,” Brown added.
In a pre-sentence report, the DeKalb County Probation Department indicated it was “strongly opposed” to Chester being placed on probation, Brown said.
Brown allowed Chester to complete work contracts for which he had accepted down-payments and gave him 90 days before he must report to begin serving his sentence. Chester also was ordered to pay $9,974 restitution to the victim of the battery.
As part of the plea agreement, a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, was dismissed,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.