Hit-and-run damages vehicle
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department investigated a hit-and-run collision reported Wednesday at 5:24 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 7th Street in
The vehicle owner told police her passenger-side door and mirror were damaged in the Kroger parking lot.
Police reviewed security video, but could not determine what caused the damage.
