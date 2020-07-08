HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools Superintendent Tony Cassel on Tuesday provided an update regarding the start of the school year. Cassel shared the information with Hamilton families on the district's social media sites.
"It is our intention for students to return to school on the scheduled start date of Wednesday, August 12, 2020," Cassel said
"We know these are uncertain times and we are continually reviewing all available information related to a safe restart to the school year. We will taking measures regarding cleaning the building, cafeteria service, transportation, and all other facets of our school day/community."
Cassel said the issue of masks seems to generate the most concern. At this time, Cassel said, the district is anticipating that masks will be recommended but not required.
"We understand the difficulties in requiring students to wear masks, especially our younger students. However, we also respect staff and students who will choose to wear them," Cassel said.
Cassel noted the district is finalizing its reentry protocol and guidance and will provide that to the community on Tuesday, July 21.
Cassel said the district received a "very strong response" to a parent survey that was sent to Hamilton families, and their ideas, opinions and desires are being taken into account while making decisions.
"We understand that a few have expressed concerns about returning, and we know that we will need contingent plans to address all the learning needs of our students," Cassel said. "We recognize that this is an ever-changing situation, and we will address those events if/when they occur.
“While I am certain that this will generate many questions, please know that we don't want to release information until we have finalized our reentry protocol/guidance. This could lead to misinformation should the situation change prior to the start of school,” Cassel concluded.
