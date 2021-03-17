AUBURN — The City of Auburn soon could have $2.1 million to spend on new projects.
“I don’t think we’ll have any problem coming up with projects to spend it to invest in our community,” Mayor Mike Ley told the Auburn Common Council on Tuesday in City Hall.
The amount could turn out to be nearly $5 million, depending on Auburn’s share of the federal economic stimulus package (see related story).
The council on Tuesday began discussing plans to issuie a new, $4.31 million bond. It would refinance $2.25 million of existing debt from 2011, leaving the rest for new projects.
The plan takes advantage of an expected interest rate of 1.3%. The 2011 bond bears interest rates of 4% to 4.75%, and refinancing it will save $60,000 per year in interest, for a total savings of $300,000.
“I view refunding this bond as an opportunity for the community that we need to take advantage of,” Ley said.
By adding $2.1 million in new money to the bond, he said, “We have very many opportunities ahead for the city to improve structures and amenities.”
Ley wants to meet behind closed doors with the council to discuss possible acquisitions of real estate.
“We have a laundry list … and I’d like to have the council weigh in on that list,” the mayor said.
The bond ordinance’s text includes a list of possible uses for the $2.1 million:
• available downtown building(s);
• various parcels needed for a public parking lot;
• the DeKalb County highway garage property;
• parcels for a temporary parking lot in the downtown area;
• pond/acreage along I-69 and S.R. 8;
• parcels for a city street department campus; and
• “acquiring, constructing and equipping certain various public improvements consisting of all or any portion of renovations related to the City Hall and street department projects and street improvement projects in the city.”
“Parking is and will continue to be a major issue for downtown Auburn,” Ley told the council. “We have several inquiries under discussion currently for more downtown development. We have daily discussions about it.”
Ley said a project to build a three-story Credent Wealth headquarters at 200 E. 7th St. “isn’t just a one-and-done thing.”
This week, the DeKalb County Commissioners indicated they are likely to accept the city’s offer to buy the existing county highway department site for $305,000. The county plans to move the department to a larger site on the east side of Waterloo.
The county’s approximately 5-acre property lies immediately north of Eckhart Park. Ley wants to use it to expand the park. He also wants to move the Auburn Street Department from its site on Ensley Avenue north of the park, allowing further expansion of the park.
Ley said Tuesday that money for buying the county property does not need to come out of the $2.1 million bond proceeds. However, additional money would be needed to develop the site as park land.
The mayor last year discussed buying a county parking lot in the 200 block of East 7th Street as the site for a multi-story parking garage. Public discussion of that project has been paused, but Ley said soil tests of the site did not rule out its suitability for a garage.
Early last year, Ley began discussing the need to renovate a portion of City Hall that houses the mayor and clerk’s offices. The city has leased a former church building at 1700 E. 7th St. as the potential site for a temporary offices during construction, but that project also has been on hold.
In considering possible uses for the new $2.1 million, “We have far more need than we have financing,” Ley told the council.
Plans call for a public hearing on the bond at the April 6 council meeting, with a vote on approving the bond possible at the May 4 meeting.
The original 2011 bond that is being refinanced paid for improvements to Auburn Essential Services and repaying money the broadband utility’s borrowed from the Auburn Electric utility.
The new bond would come with annual payments of $455,000 per year for 9 1/2 years, compared to current payments of $285,000 per year on the 2011 bonds, the council heard Tuesday.
Bond payments would be made from the economic development projects component of the local income tax rate. That tax will collect an estimated $753,000 this year, Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller said.
A closed, executive session for the council to discuss possible projects using the new $2.1 million likely would take place on or before April 6.
Also Tuesday, the council began passing an ordinance establishing a fund to pay for “management and rehabilitation” of the Auburn Mobile Home Park on Wayne Street at the city’s south edge.
The family of the late Mayor Burt Dickman is donating the property to the city. Residents will be given three years to locate. During that time, rent from residents would go to a fund for “management and redevelopment” of the site.
The city needs the front, or west, portion of the property for a proposed overpass crossing the CSX railroad tracks. Plans call for the rest of the site to be returned to a natural state.
After two postponements, closing of the land donation now is expected in early April, Ley said.
The council also heard a report on acquiring body cameras for Auburn Police Department officers. Police Chief Doug Harp said he has a meeting scheduled this week with the city’s technology staff.
“We want to get them,” Ley said about the body cameras, mentioning a possibility of obtaining grants to pay for them.
