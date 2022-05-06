AUBURN — With community leaders and governmental officials present, Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Development Partnership, welcomed DeKalb County residents into its new office in the heart of DeKalb County in downtown Auburn.
In a ceremonial opening, King snipped a ribbon officially opening the office at 112 S. Jackson St. inside the Straw Building. The Partnership has called the office home since shortly after the first of the year, but waited to hold the official opening until the office was fully furnished.
Throughout the week, crews have been putting the finishing touches on the office, including the installation of countertops.
King said now is a good time for the move as the Partnership looks to “refresh” its image with a renewed strategic plan and a rebrand.
“Having an office in the gateway to downtown is big,” King said. “We are excited to welcome you to our new space in the heart of DeKalb County. This space provides an upscale, innovative, and forward thinking environment for our team and community partners in showcasing the best of what DeKalb County has to offer to the outside world.”
He said having an office downtown has helped to raise awareness to the services provided by the Partnership, including meeting space and temporary office space for transient workers.
The Partnership’s mission is “improve, enhance and grow. We improve the quality of life for the citizens of DeKalb County through enhanced employment opportunities resulting from the responsible growth of business and industry.”
The Partnership’s ribbon-cutting ceremony was part of First Friday activities sponsored by the Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street. Due to Friday’s rain and wet conditions several of the events were canceled or moved.
Austin Marsh provided music at the Auburn Atrium and theater performances by Excelsior Arts Academy were presented at 9th Street Brew. There was also a garden tour at the Eckhart Public. Team Quality Services celebrated 25 years on Friday with an open house at the Shaw Building.
The Partnership began in DeKalb County in 2005 with a board of directors made up of 11 community members. Galen Eberhart served as the first executive director from 2005-2010, followed by Ken McCrory from 2010-2016. King was hired as executive director in 2017. The new office is the third since its establishment.
During the ceremony, it was also announced that the Partnership will become a satellite location for the Fortitude Fund — a catalyst for changing the entrepreneurial culture of northeast Indiana. The fund is a vehicle to identify and support founders of companies from the very beginning. In its first two years powered by Elevate Northeast Indiana, the fund gave over 200 grants to entrepreneurs who will ultimately drive our entrepreneurial culture, even if their first idea is not their biggest success.
Entrepreneurs can apply and receive a $500 grant through the program. Upon receiving this initial grant and showing progress in their business, grantees are also eligible to receive a NextLevel Grant for $2,500.
“The fund helps to create an environment for venture capitalists to be successful,” King said.
