Wreaths Across America is calling for every American to stand outside and wave a flag for one minute at 8:46 a.m. 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m. on Friday, the anniversary of 9/11.
At 8:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center’s North Tower.
At 9:03 a.m., five other hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the South Tower.
At 9:37 a.m., another five hijackers flew American Airlines Flight 77 into the western facade of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia.
At 10:03 a.m., four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania
Following the events of 9/11, three patriotic women, Elaine Greene, Joann Miller and Carmen Foote, were moved to find an old American flag they had stored at home and stand on a hill in Freeport, Maine, waving that flag to honor victims. They became nationally known as “The Freeport Flag Ladies,” and proudly hoisted the Stars and Stripes every Tuesday morning for the following 18 years.
After they retired on Sept. 11, 2019, their last 9/11 remembrance, the following Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, Wreaths Across America took the helm and continued the weekly flag-waving tradition along U.S. Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine, on land donated by the organization’s founder, Morrill Worcester, leading to the new Acadia National Cemetery.
Participants are encouraged to take video and pictures of their participation in the national flag-waving and share them with Wreaths Across America, their family and their friends, using the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong when posting on social media and tag the Wreaths Across America Official Facebook page.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of the nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization, in total, places more than 2 million sponsored wreaths at over 2,200 participating locations nationwide and offers other programs throughout the year.
Wreath sponsorships are available for $15 at wreathsacrossamerica.org. Each sponsorship goes toward a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as the organization endeavors to honor all veterans laid to rest on Saturday, Dec. 19, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.
