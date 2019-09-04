Two hit-run crashes reported in Auburn
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is investigating two hit-and-run collisions reported Friday.
At 8:21 a.m. in the McDonald’s restaurant parking lot in the 1100 block of West 7th Street, one person drove away from the collision scene without exchanging information with the other driver.
A passenger in the vehicle that was struck had an abrasion to her left elbow with minor bleeding and was checked by EMS medics. The vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s-side wheel well area.
The suspect vehicle is a black Chevy cab-and-a-half pickup truck with rust on the passenger-side corner and a chrome tool box in the rear. Its female driver with black hair had tattoos on her neck and arm. She was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt with the slogan “I only sleep in pink” and sunglasses.
The driver of the vehicle that was struck said he was backing slowly from a parking spot when the pickup driver backed out quickly, struck his vehicle and took off.
He told police the pickup driver stopped in the back parking lot of McDonald’s, and he made contact with her. He told her to wait so he could call police. He said the pickup driver said she was in a hurry and that she could give him her insurance information.
The driver said he went back to check on his mother, who was in his vehicle, and he saw the pickup driver leave without giving him any information.
Friday at 7:43 p.m. in the the 1500 block of West Auburn Drive, a gray Nissan Altima rental car was struck by another vehicle in a parking lot.
Police said the vehicle had a dent that its driver was able to push out, leaving only small scratches.
Vehicles collide
at rural intersection
WATERLOO — Two vehicles collided Saturday at 11:40 a.m. in the intersection of C.R. 28 and Commerce Drive, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
Neither driver was injured. The collision caused estimated damage of $10,00 to $25,000 to the vehicles.
Frank M. Oddou, 43, of Hillsdale, Michigan, told police he stopped for the stop sign on C.R. 31 at C.R. 28. He began to drive north through the intersection onto Commerce Drive and already was in the intersection when he saw an westbound car approaching, driven by John G. Sarasien, 30 of Butler.
Both drivers attempted evasive maneuvers, but they collided, a police report said.
Oddou was issued a citation for failure to yield and drove away in his 2016 Honda Odyssey van. Sarasien’s 2012 Fiat 500 was towed by Noel’s Auto Body and Towing.
