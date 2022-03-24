AUBURN — With the spring and summer construction season approaching quickly, the City of Auburn is attempting to fast track its downtown streetscape project for the coming season.
The project has a tight window of completion due to the end of summer festivals in downtown, including the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival and the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
Daryl McConnell, city engineer, said the project has a substantial completion date of Aug. 19, a week and a half before the ACD Festival, which is set for Sept. 1-4.
During Thursday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, McConnell asked for permission to start the project by advertising for bids on April 1. The advertisement was approved and will appear in The Star’s legal section on April 1.
McConnell said the tight schedule includes bids being received by April 29, with them being awarded on May 12. Work is set to begin as soon as possible after that point. The project’s final completion date is Nov. 30.
After the meeting, he said the city knows it is going to be a tough time frame to meet, but he believes it can be done without any major issues along the way.
During a public hearing to discuss the first phase of the streetscape in February, city administration said they are going to work closely with the contractor to make sure the city’s two festivals are able to happen later this summer.
The project, which will replace the sidewalk and infrastructure along 9th Street from Main to Cedar streets and a portion of Cedar Street south and Main Street south, has an estimated cost of $600,000. Work includes new curbing, ADA-compliant brick-faced sidewalks, ADA compliant curb ramps, trees and tree grates, benches, lighting upgrades and street pavement replacement.
It will also include the replacement of water service to the water meters — with the option for property owners to replace the rest of the service to the business. This will allow the city to replace old lead pipes which are buried underneath the current sidewalk infrastructure.
In an effort to save money on the project, the board approved the purchase of accessories which will be used in all three phases of the project.
Mayor Mike Ley said the purchase of accessories in bulk from a single source company will help to save money on the project. It will also help for uniformity.
“There was really no reason to include them in the bid price of the project,” Ley said. “There is a pretty good price savings to the city.”
McConnell said by approving the purchase now, it will allow him to order the accessories before the project starts to help with lead time as supply chain issues continue to persist nationally.
The board approved three bids for accessory items, including:
• Brick pavers from Summers Landscaping, in Auburn, for $17,511;
• Litter enclosures and planters from Keystone Ridge Designs Inc., of Butler, Pennsylvania, for $65,668; and
• Tree grates from Neenah Foundry, of Neenah, Wisconsin, for $19,800.
In 2021, the Auburn Redevelopment Commission set aside $1 million in funding for the project.
