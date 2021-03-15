AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents over a three-day weekend.
The new-case report continues a improving trend in which 23 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of 3.3 per day. Monday marks the 18th consecutive day with new cases in single digits.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,943 since the start of the pandemic.
The new patients include one from birth to age 10; four between 11-20 years old; two between 21-30 years of age; two between ages 31-40; one between ages 41-50; and none over the age of 50.
A total of 77 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.