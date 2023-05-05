AUBURN — The next First Friday event will take place tonight from 5-8 p.m.
Participants are invited to enjoy music, shopping, the night market on Main Street, food and beverages and carriage rides.
Dave Kurtz will be playing on Main Street at the night market. If the weather is bad, look for him at 9th Street Brew.
The horse-drawn carriages will be stopping to pick up passengers on East 6th Street, South of the Olive Twist building where Main Street intersects.The night market on Main will have local vendors and will feature handmade items. Ammara Nester will be doing face painting and the Eckhart Public Library will be participating.
Cupka’s Bee Good Meadery will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with live music, mead, and Stephen Gallagher at Cupka’s Bee Good Meadery from 6-9 p.m.
The Olive Twist will be selling Cinco de Mayo salsa flights and will have a Mexican-inspired tea.
There will be specialty milkshakes at 9th Street Brew and Nature’s Mercantile will host a soap-making workshop.
To become a Friend of First Friday, visit auburnmainstreet.org and for a donation of $10, obtain a virtual discount Friend of First Friday card for discounts around town all day long ways to be entered for drawings throughout the year.
