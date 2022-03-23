ANGOLA — Fourteen students from DeKalb County schools have qualified for the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair to be held April 2.
Qualifiers were selected in judging Saturday at the Northeastern Indiana Tri-State Regional Fair at Trine University in Angola. Elementary and middle school projects were judged virtually. High school projects were judged in person in Best Hall.
Judging of the 34th annual state competition will be done in Zoom meetings. Local qualifiers for the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, listed with their schools and grade levels, are:
DeKalb Central Elementary Schools — Abigail Todd (4);
DeKalb High School — Olivia Woodcox (10), Christopher Schweitzer (10), Silas Refner (9), Gavin Kling (12), Matthias Hefty (10) and Olivia Rigby (11);
DeKalb Middle School — Titus Refner (8);
Garrett Middle School — Abby Thomas (8), Kylie Bergman (6), Sydney Suelzer (8) and Bailey Hedges (8);
Riverdale Elementary School — Olivia Lehrman (6); and
St. Joseph Elementary School — Isaac Hefty (5).
They are among 20 students selected for the state competition from the regional entrants. The other six, all from Steuben County, are: Angola High School — Ava Budek (10) and Isabella Budek (11); Ryan Park Elementary School — Lily Hoff (4), Cooper Leininger and Connor Reardon (5); and Fremont Middle School — Emma Creager (7).
Students from DeKalb, Steuben, Noble and LaGrange counties competed by entering their projects in the regional science fair.
The complete list of award winners from DeKalb County schools:
Butler Elementary School
Addison Grubb, first, junior animal sciences;
Shelbie Jennings, third, junior behavioral and social sciences;
Austin Rohm, fifth, junior chemistry;
Natalynn Dowden, third, junior chemistry;
Grace Tadsen, third, junior earth and environmental science;
Kayden Dale, second, junior earth and environmental science;
William McCreery, third, junior engineering;
Alexis Kruse, first, junior physics and astronomy, and Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition award;
Reece Mason, third, junior plant sciences;
Mavynn Jackson, second, junior plant sciences.
DeKalb Central Elementary Schools
Maleigha King, third, grade 1;
Raegan Dunn, second, grade 2;
Xavier Baumgartner, first, grade 2, Chi Epsilon; and American Institute of Chemical Engineers;
Mylan Moser, third, grade 3, and second place, Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, LaGrange, Steuben, and DeKalb Counties;
Abigail Todd, second place, grade 4, American Institute of Chemical Engineers, and Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair;
Kenzie Dunn, Tri Beta-Xi Beta Chapter;
Alexandria Baumgartner, fifth, grade 5; Purdue College of Agriculture;
Sarah Holt, fourth, grade 5.
DeKalb Middle School
Titus Refner, first, junior plant sciences, American Meteorological Society; Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition; Purdue College of Agriculture; Tri Beta-Xi Beta Chapter; and Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair.
DeKalb High School
Olivia Woodcox, first, senior behavioral and social sciences; Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers-Eta Kappa Nu; Mu Alpha Theta; Student Academy-American Academy of Physician Assistants; U.S. Office of Naval Research; and Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair;
Gavin Kling, second, senior earth and environmental science; American Meteorological Society; Stockholm Junior Water Prize Competition; U.S. Air Force; and Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair;
Silas Refner, first, senior earth and environmental science; American Institute of Chemical Engineers, American Meteorological Society; Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management; Purdue College of Agriculture; Stockholm Junior Water Prize Competition; U.S. Metric Association; and Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair;
Matthias Hefty, first, senior engineering; Chi Epsilon; National Geographic Society; Regeneron Biomedical Science Award; and Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair;
Olivia Rigby, first, senior plant sciences; second place, Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, LaGrange, Steuben, and DeKalb Counties, National Aeronautics and Space Administration; National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration; U.S. Office of Naval Research; Society for In Vitro Biology; Stockholm Junior Water Prize Competition and Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair;
Christopher Schweitzer, second, senior behavioral and social sciences; U.S. Air Force; and Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair.
Garrett Middle School
Addison Kelham and Gabrielia Devers — second, junior animal sciences;
Shayna Nodine — second, junior behavioral and social sciences;
Sophia Boltz — honorable mention, junior chemistry;
Sydney Suelzer and Bailey Hedges — first, junior chemistry; American Chemical Society Northeast Indiana Section; Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition; Trine University Chemistry Department; and Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair;
Kylie Bergman — first, junior computer sciences; Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition; Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management; U.S. Air Force; and Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair;
Abby Thomas — first, junior engineering; third place, junior division; Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition; U.S. Air Force; U.S. Office of Naval Research; and Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair.
Riverdale Elementary School
Olivia Lehrman — first, junior behavioral and social sciences; second place in Junior Division; American Psychological Association; Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition; U.S. Office of Naval Research; and Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair;
Kaylyn Mayberry — first, junior biomedical and health sciences; American Criminal Justice Association TAO Chapter; Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition; Cameron Memorial Hospital Foundation;
Haidence Keen — second, junior chemistry;
Mackenzie Dawkins — first, junior robotics and embedded systems; ASM Materials Education Foundation; Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition.
St. Joseph Elementary School
Isaac Hefty — first place, grade 5; special award for grade 5; and Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair.
