AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson on Friday issued a clarification explaining his vote Monday on health insurance coverage for county employees.
Commissioners voted to switch to an Anthem health policy through Insurance Trustees of Garrett. The change will avoid a $146,000 increase in premium from the current PHP policy through the Gallagher agency in Carmel, county officials said.
Watson said he was voting for the change “under protest.”
He explained Friday: “… if we had stayed with the current PHP plan, Commissioners Hartman and Sanderson wanted County employees to pay the entire $146,000 difference between the PHP and Anthem policies, which would have amounted to over $700 per employee per year. That stipulation was what I thought was ‘grossly unfair’ to county employees.”
Our news story published Friday mentioned an $11 per month increase per employee in administrative fees as a difference between Insurance Trustees and Gallagher, but failed to report the potential $700-per-employee increase in premiums.
Watson added, “If I hadn't made the final motion Monday, Commissioners Hartman and Sanderson would have voted to make the change to Insurance Trustees and Anthem at the June 7 meeting, (when Todd was back in town), but that would have shortened the time HR, payroll and Insurance Trustees had to get everything implemented by another two weeks (the current policy expires July 1). I wasn't willing to make things that much harder for everyone involved by postponing the inevitable. I've spoken with Insurance Trustees, and am confident they'll do everything possible to make the transition as smooth as possible ”
Sanderson participated in Monday’s meeting by telephone and was not eligible to vote on the change remotely. The commissioners will not meet next week due to the Memorial Day holiday falling on their usual meeting date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.