INDIANAPOLIS — Monday marks the start of the 22nd annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride around Indiana.
The ride pays respect to Indiana’s fallen law enforcement heroes and lets their survivors know they and their loved ones are not forgotten. The motto of Cops Cycling for Survivors is, “Riding to Remember,” and each year, the group works to honor officers killed in the line of duty throughout Indiana’s history.
A departure ceremony is planned for 8 a.m. at the Police and Fire Fighters Memorial on the capitol grounds in downtown Indianapolis. Cyclists will depart shortly after comments by Indiana Law Enforcement Academy executive director Tim Horty.
This year’s ride will once again make an overnight stop in Angola on July 19, before heading south — stopping in Auburn once again — to their eventual overnight stop in Bluffton. The group will arrive in Auburn July 20.
While Cops Cycling for Survivors honors all Indiana’s line of duty death officers, recognized by state and federal officials as receiving line of duty death benefits, this year’s ride pays special tribute to the four officers who died in 2022: Deputy Sheriff Noah Rainey, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, end of watch Jan. 29, 2022; Deputy Sheriff Douglas Sanford, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, end of watch March 29, 2022; Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Elwood Police Department, end of watch July 31, 2022; and Police Officer Seara Burton, Richmond Police Department, end of watch Sept. 18, 2022.
Also honored this year will be Correctional Officer Gary Weinke, Indiana Department of Correction, end of watch April 25, 2020, who was recognized by officials as a line of duty death in 2022.
Officers recognized by state and federal officials as line of duty deaths in 2023 will be honored in 2024.
The Cops Cycling for Survivors annual bike ride consists of active and retired police officers, law enforcement survivors, law enforcement family members and friends of law enforcement riding their bicycles around the perimeter of Indiana to raise funds and awareness of the sacrifices made by Hoosier law enforcement families across Indiana.
Funds raised from this event are used to perpetuate the memories of officers killed in the line-of-duty and to aid surviving family members and co-workers of officers killed in the line-of-duty. Previously raised funds have been directly donated to foundations, scholarships and camps that have been started in memory of fallen officers or by Indiana survivors in honor of their fallen heroes.
The ride is scheduled to conclude the afternoon of Saturday, July 22, at Crown Hill Cemetery, Heroes of Public Safety Section. The closing ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter will provide the closing message. All are welcome to attend.
The general route of the ride is as follows:
July 10, Indianapolis to Richmond.
July 11, Richmond to Madison.
July 12, Madison to Jeffersonville.
July 13, Jeffersonville to Jasper.
July 14, Jasper to Princeton.
July 15, Princeton to Terre Haute.
July 16, Terre Haute to Delphi.
July 17, Delphi to Merrillville.
July 18, Merrillville to South Bend.
July 19, South Bend to Angola.
July 20, Angola to Bluffton.
July 21, Bluffton to Elwood.
July 22, Elwood to Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis.
Additional information on specific locations of meals and overnights can be found by clicking on the Calendar tab of the website. Click view calendar and the month of July at copscycling4survivors.org/events.php.
To track the ride’s progress, stops, and activities, please like and follow them on the Cops Cycling for Survivors Foundation Facebook page (Cops Cycling for Survivors). For more information about the organization, donations made, or this year’s ride, visit the website, copscycling4survivors.org/.
