AUBURN — Worldwide Auctioneers will conduct the Gleave Estate Collection Memorabilia Auction today at 3 p.m. in Kruse Plaza, in partnership with the Reppert Auction School.
“We’re excited to be conducting the sale in conjunction with the students currently attending Reppert Auction School as they begin their successful careers in auctioneering, so this is a great opportunity to come out and enjoy a live auction, bid on some terrific lots and support these new students and the local community,” said John Kruse, principal and auctioneer for Worldwide. Bidder registration is free of charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.