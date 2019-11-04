AUBURN — A Waterloo man who beat up another man and took his cellphone and shoes was sentenced to two years in prison by Judge Monte Brown during a hearing Monday in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Nathan Mumma, 19, of the 300 block of South Washington Street, pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in bodily injury, a Level 3 felony, as part of a plea agreement.
The incident happened in 2017, when Mumma was age 17, and the case was waived to adult court.
Brown imposed a five-year sentence, with three years suspended. Mumma was placed on probation for three years and received credit against the sentence for 70 days he served in jail while the case was pending.
According to a police affidavit, Mumma and a co-defendant confronted the victim at a home in the 500 block of South Cedar Street, Auburn, on Sept. 23, 2017. The victim said Mumma threw him up against a wall and started punching him. Mumma and the co-defendant took the victim’s cellphone and made him take off his clothes, the affidavit said. The victim was forced to leave the residence in his underwear, which was around his ankles, according to the affidavit.
On Oct. 23, 2017, Mumma called the Auburn Police Department and, on a recorded line without being asked any questions, admitted to beating up the victim, the affidavit said.
During Monday’s hearing, DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner said the victim was lured to the house, where he was beaten up and released in only his underwear.
Winebrenner said the crime called for a sentence to be served at the Indiana Department of Correction or, at least, a lengthy stint in jail.
Mumma’s attorney, Seth Tipton, said since the incident, much has happened to Mumma, including finding employment and becoming a father. Since his arrest, Mumma has stayed out of trouble, Tipton added.
“It would seen to me that there is absolutely no logical reason not to begin with intense community supervision,” Tipton said of the type of sentence Mumma should receive. “Enough has changed for the positive that it defies logic to send him to the D.O.C.”
Brown said that due to the length of the sentence and because it is a Level 3 felony, it must be served at the Department of Correction. Brown said at some point in the future, but not immediately, he might be open to considering some type of work release for Mumma.
“This is something that merits some jail time, for sure,” Brown said. “This requires some time.”
