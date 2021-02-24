AUBURN — An Ohio man is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in the back seat of his car outside the NCG Theater in Auburn.
Owen Zeedyk, 22, of the 9100 block of Anderson Street, Mark Center, Ohio, is charged with rape, a Level 3 felony. The incident is alleged to have happened in October 2017. Charges were filed Feb. 12 in DeKalb Superior Court I, and Zeedyk was arrested on a warrant Monday.
According to an affidavit of probable cause for Zeedyk’s arrest, Detective Aaron Quick said that while working for the Auburn Police Department, he was forwarded information about a sex offense that was reported in Ohio in February 2020. The case alleged a sex offense was committed against a juvenile by an adult.
The report indicated the alleged victim was age 15 at the time and was sexually assaulted in the back seat of a vehicle in the 1100 block of Smaltz Drive in Auburn.
According to the report, two mutual friends had accompanied Zeedyk and the alleged victim to the NCG movie theater, but the friends were not present nor witnesses to the offense, the affidavit said.
Quick said he interviewed the alleged victim, who told him that while attending a movie, Zeedyk asked her to accompany him to his vehicle to look for his glasses. The girl said she and Zeedyk proceeded to the vehicle and got into the back seat, at which point he locked the doors, according to the affidavit.
The girl told Quick that Zeedyk started undressing himself and then began undressing her from the waist down, the affidavit said. The girl said she was telling Zeedyk, “no,” but he ignored her, according to the affidavit. She said Zeedyk touched her and sexually assaulted her, while she continued to tell him “no,” the affidavit said.
The girl said Zeedyk stopped because he could see their friends walking toward the car.
Quick said he interviewed Zeedyk about what happened, and Zeedyk admitted undressing himself and that he began undressing the girl from the waist down. He also admitted touching her, Quick said in the affidavit.
Quick said Zeedyk admitted that he “felt bad” after the incident and that he knew he should have stopped after being told “no” several times.
Zeedyk told Quick he was not able to stop himself in the “heat of the moment,” according to the affidavit. Quick said Zeedyk also clarified that “no means no.”
Quick said at the time of the alleged incident the girl was 15 and incapable of giving legal consent, and that Zeedyk was 19. Quick said Zeedyk knew of the age difference between himself and the girl, the affidavit said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.