The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood to ensure a strong blood supply for patients as the nation braces for flu season while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A flu shot does not affect blood donation eligibility, the Red Cross said.
Medical experts are urging people to get flu shots to avoid a flu epidemic on top of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Cross said. Because blood can be given only by donors who are feeling well, a severe flu season could create additional challenges to maintaining a sufficient blood supply for hospital patients in need.
There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free. There is no risk of transmitting the influenza virus after receiving a flu vaccination, the Red Cross said.
For those who have the flu, it is important to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well before attempting to donate. Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation.
People can make appointments to donate blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As thanks for making time to donate, the Red Cross will send people who come to give blood from Oct. 15-Nov. 11 a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Plus, those who come to give in October automatically will be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Cards. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Unite.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and now may help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors who have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donating.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance, the Red Cross said. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in DeKalb County:
Auburn
• Nov. 3, noon to 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St.;
• Nov. 4, noon to 6 p.m., Northeastern Center, 1800 Wesley Road;
Butler
• Nov. 3, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Christ’s Church at Butler, 127 W. Main St.;
Waterloo
• Today — 1:30-6:30 p.m., New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.