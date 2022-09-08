AUBURN — Tickets are on sale for the Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater’s production of “A Tale of Two Tails.”
Performances will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave.
“A Tale of Two Tails” is two one-act plays that feature 17 young actors ages 7 to 14. The first part is “The Truly Remarkable Puss In Boots,” a story who’s earliest written version is from 1553 Italy and later spread throughout the rest of Europe. It is about an anthropomorphic cat who uses trickery to gain power, wealth, and the hand of a princess in marriage for his penniless and low-born master.
The second half of the production features the comedy, “Once Upon a Wolf,” where the wolf in “Little Red Riding Hood” decides he doesn’t like being the bad guy any more and works his way through a dozen stories until he finds one that fits him.
Tickets are available on Excelsior’s Facebook page Excelsior Arts Academy, on its website, ExcelsiorArtsAcademy.com, or at the door.
For more information, visit Excelsior’s Facebook page or call Kent Johnson at 413-3747.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.