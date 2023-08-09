AUBURN — As families are getting ready to go back to school, the Eckhart Public Library wants to remind them what materials and resources are available at their local library.
“Many people think of books when thinking about libraries, and we definitely have lots of them,” said marketing and community engagement manager Jamie Long.
“There are many other types of items and things in the library’s collection. We are proud to offer items like museum passes, LEGO sets, accessibility equipment, streaming services, graphing calculators, WiFi hotspots, microscopes, telescopes and more.”
The library has a team of selectors that specialize in specific areas of the collection, and new items are purchased monthly to ensure that the collection is growing and up to date with the needs of the community as a whole. All of the items in the library are then reviewed before they are purchased and added to the collection.
Eckhart Public Library’s collection is vast and diverse to reflect all segments of the community. Their collection development policy guides this by noting, “The range and types of materials selected, including the formats offered and the level of difficulty, are as broad as possible to allow for the maximum possibility of free expression and free access to ideas,” Long said.
Children, beginning at birth, and all students who do not reside within the library’s service area may obtain a free library card for use at Eckhart Public Library and The Teen Library.
“Early and continued literacy is paramount for brain development and critical thinking as children develop,” Long said.
“We want to ensure that they have access and opportunities to resources, materials and programs that will nurture their development and skills starting at birth and throughout their education.”
The library is a safe space that welcomes all to utilize its facilities. Meeting rooms are available for students or educators that need a place to meet, brainstorm or study. For those that need to utilize Internet on their Chromebooks or other devices, public WiFi is available inside the library during operating hours and 24 hours a day outdoors.
The library’s website also has many resources to support students and educators. Links to tutoring opportunities and databases have been curated for those that need them. Resources like Science in Context and Biography in Context are full of credible and up-to-date information that can link directly to Google Classroom. MailBox Plus is designed for teachers to be able to create and plan curriculum materials. The library also offers services like Rosetta Stone for learning languages and services to stream eBooks, eAudiobooks, and educational videos.
“We love connecting people to the resources and information that they need,” Long said.
“Technology makes it possible for us to do that in new ways. If families need quality, educational content screen time for their children, we can direct them to Kanopy Kids, Hoopla Kids, or Libby Kids in addition to the physical collection that we have in the building — the great thing about those services is that they are available even when the library is closed.”
To access these services, users can login with their library card number and PIN. Those that need to reset that information can do so by calling or stopping by the library. Those interested in getting a library card for themselves or the children they care for can apply online or visit EPL in person.
