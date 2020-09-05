AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library staff members have announced activities and events for the coming week.
Closed for Labor Day
The library campus will be closed in observance of Labor Day, today through Monday. Hours of operation will resume on Tuesday. When the library is closed, its digital services and resources are always available.
Learning with STEAM
Life Learning with STEAM is back, and this year the library is highlighting STEAM in northeast Indiana by working with partners in the community. This week participants explored science with the DeKalb Humane Society. The society currently is working to move into a new space. STEAM-to-Go boxes are available at the Main Library for curious learners with resources and activities to go with this session. This session can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page.
Next week, Zach and Emma will be learning about the technology in the library park. They are going to talk to Dan, the library’s maintenance and safety specialist, to learn all about the technology that makes the historic fountain flow so beautifully.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten coming
Stay turned for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten at the library. All participants will receive their own 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Bag to carry their books. When they read, they can track how many books they’ve read with the ultimate goal of getting to 1,000. Prize books will be given to these readers when they hit milestones and the big number itself.
This week’s events
Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees meeting: Tuesday, 6 p.m., Willennar Genealogy Center.
Outdoor storytime: Wednesday, 10 a.m., library park.
Brews+Books Book Club: Thursday, 6 p.m., Auburn Brewing Company.
Document shredding services, Saturday, 9 a.m., library parking lot.
Friends of Eckhart Public Library book sale, Saturday, 9 a.m., Willennar Administrative Annex.
