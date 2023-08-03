Wrong times given for concerts
AUBURN — Information provided to The Star included wrong times for two concerts at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater.
Saturday’s concert featuring Todd Herendeen begins at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s joint concert featuring the Auburn Community Band and the Auburn Community Orchestra begins at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.