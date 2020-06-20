AUBURN — Friday’s deadline to register has expired, and three candidates have signed up to fill the Auburn Common Council seat left vacant by the recent death of Wayne Madden.
Daniel Braun, Natalie Taylor-Dewitt and Mike Makarewich will be the candidates for a caucus Monday to choose the next council member, according to DeKalb County Republican Chairman Richard Ring.
The new council person will represent District 1, which includes much of the north and northeast sides of Auburn.
The caucus will take place Monday at 6 p.m. in DeKalb County Republican headquarters, 125 W. 8th St., Auburn. Each candidate will have three minutes to speak.
The two Republican precinct committeemen for Council District 1 will vote to choose the winner. They are Craig Bassett of Union 1 and Norm Hartman of Union 2. In case of a 1-1 vote, Ring will break the tie.
