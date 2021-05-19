AUBURN — Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing founder Jerry Rathburn has contributed $20,000 to establish the Veteran Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation DeKalb County to support the basic needs of veterans and their families in northeast Indiana.
“I was immensely impacted by my service during the Vietnam War, and I know the challenges that some of my fellow veterans can face,” Rathburn said. “I want to do something that helps struggling veterans in a way that positions both my neighbors and my community for long-term success.”
Rathburn Tool hopes the fund will stimulate the philanthropic generosity that always has been present in DeKalb County and that other companies and individuals will support and fund the effort now and in the future.
Rathburn’s daughter and current CEO of the company, Angie Holt, added, “Our family and company have always had an interest in supporting America’s veterans. This fund will enable us to partner with others who want to help.”
“This is the first fund of its kind in DeKalb County, and its creation has generated a lot of interest from neighboring communities. There is a tremendous need for this type of support. It’s also a great cause for others to join who share Jerry’s respect and love for those who served our country,” said Tanya Young, executive director of the foundation.
The fund will provide support for U.S. military veterans and their families in northeast Indiana, with a focus on DeKalb County. Support can include assistance for essential needs such as food, housing, utilities, transportation, medical services/equipment/devices, educational training and other expenses to address unmet needs, or to support functions that honor the services of veterans in the community. Funds will be available starting in the summer of 2022. For more information, or to donate to the Veteran Endowment Fund, contact the foundation at 925-0311 or info@cfdekalb.org.
Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing, located in Auburn, delivers precision-tooled, manufacturable solutions through a combination of technology and experienced teams for companies that need their products and equipment to work well every time.
With more than 39,000 square feet of workspace, the company leverages the latest CNC equipment and robotics to increase precision and reduce waste, working to achieve zero defects and 100% on-time delivery.
