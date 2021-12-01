AUBURN — Looking for that hard to find Christmas gift for that someone special?
Auburn Main Street is encouraging residents to come downtown to shop, explore and taste during the December First Friday event. Local retailers will have extended hours on Friday for and the 5th annual Artisan Market will take place at the Atrium.
The Atrium MarketPlace at 106 W. 6th St. will have a wide variety of artisan vendors selling their wares for the holiday season. This year’s market place will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
For everyone’s enjoyment Excelsior Arts Academy will be caroling throughout downtown on Friday night.
First Friday events are sponsored by Beacon Credit Union, DeKalb Visitors Bureau, Tempus Technologies, City of Auburn, Ambassador Enterprises, Auburn Hardwood Moldings and Credent Wealth Management.
