FISHERS — Conner Prairie’s award-winning corn maze will open Saturday, Sept. 26 and this year will honor the 200th anniversary of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.
The maze, named one of the 10 best in the nation by USA Today in 2019, transforms into a scare-filled haunt after dark. Families will enjoy navigating the 22,160-foot corn maze during the day. But from sunset to 10 p.m. on select nights during the Headless Horseman Festival, the Haunted Maze interactive attraction brings the legend to life.
The maze depicts a sword-wielding headless rider leaping out of an open book, surrounded by bats in flight. It features three adventure paths full of twists and turns: a family-friendly puzzle maze; a shorter maze that’s perfect for little ones; and a haunted maze inspired by real ghost stories of the region. Explorers should prepare to be scared when they enter this maze during the Headless Horseman festival in October.
Social distancing will be maintained, with staff pacing guests as they enter the maze, and limits placed on the number of guests who can explore the maze together. Masks must also be worn at all times, in accordance with the State of Indiana and City of Fishers mandates.
“We’re so happy to preserve this fall experience for families who have had so many traditions disrupted due to COVID-19,” said Norman Burns, president and CEO of Conner Prairie. “We’ve taken safeguards to ensure we’re providing a safe event for our visitors and employees, and doing all that we can to deliver the same thrills and family fun guests have come to expect.”
The maze is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Saturday, Sept. 26. Paid museum guests and members can enter the maze for $5 per guest and $3 per member. Children under two are free.
Visitors can also explore the corn maze during the Headless Horseman festival on select dates from Oct. 1-30. Gates open for Headless Horseman at 6 p.m. and close at 9 p.m. Activities and hayrides may run until 10 p.m. or later.
Explore an aerial view of this year’s maze design by visiting connerprairie.org/explore/things-to-do/corn-maze/ to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.