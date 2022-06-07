AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian School celebrated 39 graduates and honored three exchange students at a ceremony on Friday.
The ceremony was held on the school’s campus for the first time in more than 10 years.
Of the 39 graduating seniors, 32 graduated with honors diplomas, 15 received alpha and omega recognition for attending Lakewood Park from kindergarten through senior year, 18 participated in National Honor Society and all graduated with 100 or more service hours each. The class graduated with an average of 15 college credits or more per student.
The 2022 salutatorian, Lauren Crider, graduated with honors, a 4.21 grade point average, 11 honors courses, two dual-enrollment courses and five Advanced Placement courses. During her speech, she expressed her gratitude for the school and encouraged her classmates to go out and be the reason others are thankful.
The valedictorian, Ashley Zak, graduated with honors, a 4.22 grade point average and had taken 24 honors courses, 15 dual enrollment courses as well as five Advanced Placement courses. She will attend Purdue University Honors College in West Lafayette with 47 college credits already completed.
As she spoke, she challenged her fellow students to move on from high school with confidence and to not fear an unknown future to a known God.
Lead Pastor Dr. James Pettit took time to dedicate the students and prayed for them as they take their next steps. Superintendent Dr. Robert Burris spoke to the class of 2022, and noted how special this class was to him as they were freshmen when he began his career at Lakewood Park.
